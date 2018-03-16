$10,000 donation stems from sales of ice cream-flavored brews

The New York Beer Project is donating $10,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital, based on its sales of five custom brews that imitate the flavors of Perry's Ice Cream.

Co-owner Kelly Krupski said the Lockport restaurant and brewery donated $1 a pint for sales of Panda Paws Porter and four other creations using flavors from the Akron ice cream maker: Caribbean Coconut Pale Ale, Pumpkin Pie Porter, White Christmas Belgian Blonde Ale and Death By Chocolate Imperial Stout.

The "mash-up" with Perry's was announced May 29, with a goal of selling 10,000 pints by Memorial Day. The target was reached 10 weeks early.

More Perry's-like brews are on tap, Krupski said.