WURTHNER - Howard D. March 13, 2018, of Marilla, NY; loving husband of the late Gail; beloved father of Bradley D.; loving grandfather of Aubrey; brother of the late Isabelle (late Fred) Wagner. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Howard was a 66 year active member of the Marilla Fire Company. Friends may call Friday from 3-8 PM at the Marilla Fire Hall, 1950 West Ave. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service from the Williston Methodist Church, 12667 Williston Rd., Marilla, Saturday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church or Marilla Fire Company. Online condolences at www.woodfh.com