What to expect the next 36 hours: Snow showers, chilly temps today
It's going to be another chilly and somewhat snowy day today, but nothing in the area seems to be warranting any warnings or advisories from the National Weather Service.
Today
The high today is forecast for 35 degrees in the Buffalo metro area, with an overnight low of 22. Scattered flurries are expected during the morning, then snow showers later, but it shouldn't accumulate more than a half inch.
Tonight
A little more snow, accumulating another inch in the Buffalo metro area, 2 to 4 inches further south in southern Erie County.
Friday
The forecast will seem like a repeat of today, but a little chillier with a high of just 30 and some scattered snow showers and flurries, accumulating up to a half inch in the Buffalo metro area.
