We asked, you answered: Best places to get a fish fry in Western New York

Buffalo fish fries are special — different from what you'd find in Cleveland, Milwaukee or some other cities.

How?

It mostly comes down to carbs and sides (There are right ones and wrong ones to get, according to News food critic Andrew Galarneau's power rankings.)

And they come with a long history, too.

Fish fry socials "were the Facebooks of their time. That’s where people networked and shared business things, social things, pictures of their kids,” Eddy Dobosiewicz told News reporter Mary Kunz Goldman. "They were the Facebook of their generation."

Since eating a fish fry during Lent is among our 100 things every Western New Yorker should do at least once (regardless of whether you're Catholic), we asked our Facebook audience for their favorite fish fry spots and got more than 40 recommendations. Here are your favorites:

The Eldredge Bicycle Club 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150 716-693-3589

American Legion 83 Market St., Attica, N.Y. 14011 585-591-3255

Black Water Tavern & Tap 12443 Broadway, Alden, N.Y. 14004 www.blackwatertavernandtap.com 716-902-4317

Curry's 864 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216 www.curryspub.com 716-447-0502

St. John’s Community Church of Eden 2871 East Church St., Eden, N.Y. 14057

Wilson Fire Co. 250 Young St., Wilson, N.Y. 14172 www.wilsonfirecompany1.com 716-751-6038

The Moose Hall on South Park 2019 South Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220 716-823-3323

2928 Walden Ave., Depew, N.Y. 14043 www.santoraspizzaandcatering.com 716-685-3500

Hole in the Wall Restaurant 7056 Standpipe Road, Perry, N.Y. 14530 www.holeinthewallperry.com 585-237-3003

Conner’s Restaurant 3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224

connorsofwestseneca.com

716-674-9945

The Olive Branch Family Restaurant 2343 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y. 14224 www.theolivetrees.com 716-656-0517

Wiechec's Lounge 1748 Clinton St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14206 716-823-2828

Matka's And Papa's 5044 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043 716-684-6556

Casey's Tavern 484 Amherst St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14207 716-877-9858

Rodney's 4179 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075

rodneysonthelake.com

716-627-5166

Elma Towne Grille 6650 Clinton St., Elma, N.Y. 14059 www.elmatownegrille.com 716-651-4619

Hamburg Moose Lodge 45 Church St., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 www.mooseintl.org 716-648-2474

4495 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043 www.jadesbuffalo.com 716-683-5054

Springbrook Fire 70 Pound Road, Elma, N.Y. 14059 www.springbrookfire.org 716-652-2670

1500 Cleveland Drive, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225 www.mrbillswny.com 716-634-0783

Hat Trix 4923 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 www.hattrixs.com 716-649-0909

Village Bakery and Pizza 6718 NY-353, Cattaraugus, N.Y. 14719 www.villagebakeryandpizza.com 716-257-5685

Zollingers 6814 Erwin Road, Cherry Creek, N.Y. 14723

Nick's Place Express 2466 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217 716-877-0088

Athena’s Family Restaurant 729 Young St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150 www.athenasfamilyrestaurant.com 716-692-2626

Al-E-Oops 5389 Genesee St., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086 aleoops.com 716-681-0200

1744 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y. 14224 www.thegardenviewrestaurant.com 716-674-7176

967 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217 vizzis.restaurantwebexpert.com 716-871-1965

524 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304 716-283-2040

11979 Southwestern Blvd., Irving, N.Y. 14081 www.senecahawkny.com 716-934-4219

McPartlan's Corner 669 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225 www.mcpartlanscorner.com +1 716-632-9896

Water Valley Inn 6656 Gowanda State Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 watervalleyinn.com 716-649-9691

Peg's Place 4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 www.pegsplacehamburg.com 716-627-7800

The Eagle House 5578 Main St., Williamsville, N.Y. 14221 www.eaglehouseonline.com 716-632-7669

Polish Villa II 1085 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, N.Y. 14227 polishvilla2.com 716-822-4908

Leonard Post VFW Post 2450 Walden Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14225 www.leonardpost.org 716-684-4371

Southside Social & Athletic Club 444 Elk St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14210 716-825-9264

Buffalo Irish Center 245 Abbott Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14220 www.buffaloirishcenter.com 716-825-9535

Dom Polski Club 576 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120 716-692-8327

Third Warders Club 147 12th Ave., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120 www.thirdwarders.com 716-692-7357

Davidson's Family Restaurant 398 E Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, N.Y. 14750 davidsonsfishfry.com 716-763-9135



For Buffalo expats in Florida:

The Landing 4351 Lynx Paw Trail, Valrico, Fla. 33596 www.thelandingvalrico.com 813-653-0002



