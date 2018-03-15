We asked, you answered: Best places to get a fish fry in Western New York
Buffalo fish fries are special — different from what you'd find in Cleveland, Milwaukee or some other cities.
How?
It mostly comes down to carbs and sides (There are right ones and wrong ones to get, according to News food critic Andrew Galarneau's power rankings.)
And they come with a long history, too.
Fish fry socials "were the Facebooks of their time. That’s where people networked and shared business things, social things, pictures of their kids,” Eddy Dobosiewicz told News reporter Mary Kunz Goldman. "They were the Facebook of their generation."
Since eating a fish fry during Lent is among our 100 things every Western New Yorker should do at least once (regardless of whether you're Catholic), we asked our Facebook audience for their favorite fish fry spots and got more than 40 recommendations. Here are your favorites:
- The Eldredge Bicycle Club
-
17 Broad St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150716-693-3589
-
- American Legion
-
83 Market St., Attica, N.Y. 14011585-591-3255
-
- Black Water Tavern & Tap
-
12443 Broadway, Alden, N.Y. 14004716-902-4317
-
- Curry's
-
864 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216716-447-0502
-
- St. John’s Community Church of Eden
- 2871 East Church St., Eden, N.Y. 14057
- Wilson Fire Co.
-
250 Young St., Wilson, N.Y. 14172716-751-6038
-
- The Moose Hall on South Park
-
2019 South Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220716-823-3323
-
- Santora's
-
2928 Walden Ave., Depew, N.Y. 14043716-685-3500
-
- Hole in the Wall Restaurant
-
7056 Standpipe Road, Perry, N.Y. 14530585-237-3003
-
- Conner’s Restaurant
3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224
connorsofwestseneca.com
716-674-9945
- 3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224
- The Olive Branch Family Restaurant
-
2343 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y. 14224716-656-0517
-
- Wiechec's Lounge
-
1748 Clinton St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14206716-823-2828
-
- Matka's And Papa's
-
5044 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043716-684-6556
-
- Casey's Tavern
-
484 Amherst St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14207716-877-9858
-
- Rodney's
4179 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075
rodneysonthelake.com
716-627-5166
- 4179 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075
- Elma Towne Grille
-
6650 Clinton St., Elma, N.Y. 14059716-651-4619
-
- Hamburg Moose Lodge
-
45 Church St., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075716-648-2474
-
- Jades Restaurant
-
4495 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043716-683-5054
-
- Springbrook Fire
-
70 Pound Road, Elma, N.Y. 14059716-652-2670
-
- Mr. Bill's
-
1500 Cleveland Drive, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225716-634-0783
-
- Hat Trix
-
4923 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075716-649-0909
-
- Village Bakery and Pizza
-
6718 NY-353, Cattaraugus, N.Y. 14719716-257-5685
-
- Zollingers
- 6814 Erwin Road, Cherry Creek, N.Y. 14723
- Nick's Place Express
-
2466 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217716-877-0088
-
- Athena’s Family Restaurant
-
729 Young St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150716-692-2626
-
- Al-E-Oops
-
5389 Genesee St., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086716-681-0200
-
-
Gardenview Restaurant
-
1744 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y. 14224716-674-7176
-
- Vizzi's
-
967 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217716-871-1965
-
-
Kellys Corner
-
524 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304716-283-2040
-
- Seneca Hawk
-
11979 Southwestern Blvd., Irving, N.Y. 14081716-934-4219
-
- McPartlan's Corner
-
669 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225+1 716-632-9896
-
- Water Valley Inn
-
6656 Gowanda State Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075716-649-9691
-
- Peg's Place
-
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075716-627-7800
-
- The Eagle House
-
5578 Main St., Williamsville, N.Y. 14221716-632-7669
-
- Polish Villa II
-
1085 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, N.Y. 14227716-822-4908
-
- Leonard Post VFW Post
-
2450 Walden Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14225716-684-4371
-
- Southside Social & Athletic Club
-
444 Elk St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14210716-825-9264
-
- Buffalo Irish Center
-
245 Abbott Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14220716-825-9535
-
- Dom Polski Club
-
576 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120716-692-8327
-
- Third Warders Club
-
147 12th Ave., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120716-692-7357
-
- Davidson's Family Restaurant
-
398 E Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, N.Y. 14750716-763-9135
-
For Buffalo expats in Florida:
- The Landing
-
4351 Lynx Paw Trail, Valrico, Fla. 33596813-653-0002
-
Did we miss your favorite fish fry spot? Or do you have any recommendations for good gluten-free fish fry spots? Leave your recommendations in the comment section below.
