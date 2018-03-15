Share this article

We asked, you answered: Best places to get a fish fry in Western New York

Buffalo fish fries are special — different from what you'd find in Cleveland, Milwaukee or some other cities. 

How?

It mostly comes down to carbs and sides (There are right ones and wrong ones to get, according to News food critic Andrew Galarneau's power rankings.)

And they come with a long history, too.

Fish fry socials "were the Facebooks of their time. That’s where people networked and shared business things, social things, pictures of their kids,” Eddy Dobosiewicz told News reporter Mary Kunz Goldman. "They were the Facebook of their generation."

Since eating a fish fry during Lent is among our 100 things every Western New Yorker should do at least once (regardless of whether you're Catholic), we asked our Facebook audience for their favorite fish fry spots and got more than 40 recommendations. Here are your favorites:

  • The Eldredge Bicycle Club
    • 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150
      716-693-3589
  • American Legion
    • 83 Market St., Attica, N.Y. 14011
      585-591-3255
  • Black Water Tavern & Tap
  • Curry's
  • St. John’s Community Church of Eden
    • 2871 East Church St., Eden, N.Y. 14057
  • Wilson Fire Co.
  • The Moose Hall on South Park
    • 2019 South Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220
      716-823-3323
  •  Santora's
  • Hole in the Wall Restaurant
  • Conner’s Restaurant
    • 3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224
      connorsofwestseneca.com
      716-674-9945
  • The Olive Branch Family Restaurant
  • Wiechec's Lounge
    • 1748 Clinton St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14206
      716-823-2828
  • Matka's And Papa's
    • 5044 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043
      716-684-6556
  • Casey's Tavern
    • 484 Amherst St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14207
      716-877-9858
  • Rodney's
    • 4179 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075
      rodneysonthelake.com
      716-627-5166
  • Elma Towne Grille
  • Hamburg Moose Lodge
  •  Jades Restaurant
  • Springbrook Fire
  •  Mr. Bill's 
  • Hat Trix
  • Village Bakery and Pizza
  • Zollingers
    • 6814 Erwin Road, Cherry Creek, N.Y. 14723
  • Nick's Place Express
    • 2466 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217
      716-877-0088
  • Athena’s Family Restaurant
  • Al-E-Oops
    • 5389 Genesee St., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086
      716-681-0200
  • Gardenview Restaurant 
  •  Vizzi's 
  • Kellys Corner
    • 524 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304
      716-283-2040
  •  Seneca Hawk
  • McPartlan's Corner
  • Water Valley Inn
  • Peg's Place
  • The Eagle House
  •  Polish Villa II
  • Leonard Post VFW Post
  • Southside Social & Athletic Club
    • 444 Elk St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14210
      716-825-9264
  • Buffalo Irish Center
  • Dom Polski Club
    • 576 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120
      716-692-8327
  • Third Warders Club
  • Davidson's Family Restaurant

For Buffalo expats in Florida:

Did we miss your favorite fish fry spot? Or do you have any recommendations for good gluten-free fish fry spots? Leave your recommendations in the comment section below.

