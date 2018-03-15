Unitarian Universalist minister to be ordained

NIAGARA FALLS — Bob LaVallee, a chaplain resident at St. Joseph's Hospital in Cheektowaga, will be ordained a minister starting at 4 p.m. March 18 in the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Niagara, 639 Main St.

The ceremony is open to all and will be followed by refreshments.

As a Marine, he was lay leader of the Kandahar Crossroads Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Afghanistan. He then attended Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago, graduating in 2006.

He served as an intern minister with the Church of the Larger Fellowship from 2014 to 2016, designing and leading online worship, producing an online weekly talk show and facilitating numerous groups.

LaVallee completed chaplain training at the Veterans Administration Hospital in New York City and at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

— Anne Neville