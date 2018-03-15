UNG, Lee K.

UNG - Lee K. Of Wheatfield, NY, suddenly on March 13, 2018 at age 53. Beloved husband You Tang; dear father of Michael, Joseph, and Peter Ung; devoted son of Nam Ung and Sok Lem; dear brother of Huy Ung, Ly W. (Srey Lem) Ung, Ly H. Ung, and Kim (William) Henel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. near Grant on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St. on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com