UB to share offensive play-calling as Leipold shuffles coaches

Offensive play-calling will be a shared responsibility for the University at Buffalo football team in 2018.

Coach Lance Leipold announced a reshuffling of his coaching staff Thursday. That included promoting quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski to be the team’s co-offensive coordinator with Andy Kotelnicki. The two will share play-calling responsibilities, according to a press release.

The Bulls led the Mid-American Conference in passing yards per game last season in Zebrowski’s first year, setting a program record with 3,490 yards. The majority of those came from returning starter Tyree Jackson, though Drew Anderson and Kyle Vantrease also saw action.

Elsewhere on the coaching staff, Roc Bellantoni and Taiwo Onatolu were named co-special teams coordinators. Bellantoni was the director of player personnel in 2017 and moved up to defensive ends coach in January when the NCAA approved a 10th assistant coach position. Onatolu coached cornerbacks and specialists last year.

UB wrestlers at NCAAs

UB wrestler Bryan Lantry won his opening match at the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland but dropped his second and will enter the loser’s bracket on Friday morning.

Lantry, seeded 13th in the 133-pound weight class, beat Northwestern’s Colin Valdiviez in a 4-1 decision before losing to fourth-seeded Kaid Brock of Oklahoma State in the second round, 10-3.

In the 285-pound class, UB’s Jake Gunning lost his first match to Hofstra’s Mike Hughes in a 6-0 decision and took a medical forfeit against Vermont’s Andrew Dunn late Thursday.

ECC draws tough opponent

Louisburg College (N.C.) will be Erie Community College’s first opponent in the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship at 10 a.m. next Tuesday in Danville, Ill.

It will be a tough assignment for the 13th-seeded Kats, who defeated host Monroe CC in Rochester to win the Region III championship. ECC (18-9) had lost three times to Monroe in the regular season.

Louisburg (28-4) was the runner-up to Southwestern Iowa in last year’s D-II championship, falling 77-53 in the title game. The Hurricanes average 95.1 points per game and have scored as many as 138 in a game this season.

Guard Kyle Harris led the ECC Kats in scoring with 14.7 points per game. Kasey Gregg-Walker, who was the MVP of the regionals, is second on the team in scoring (14.2). Forward Shevon Anisca is averaging 12.6 points for ECC and is the top rebounder at 5.5.

This will be ECC’s sixth trip to the national tournament under coach Alex Nwora.