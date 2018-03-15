Browns name Tyrod Taylor starting quarterback

As far as Browns coach Hue Jackson is concerned, it doesn't matter if the Browns select a quarterback with the first or fourth overall draft pick -- his starter is already on the roster.

The Browns introduced former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Thursday, a day after he was officially acquired for a third-round draft pick (No. 65 overall).

"I don't think that has anything to do with anything,'' Jackson said of using a draft pick on a quarterback, via Cleveland.com. "If that's the decision that we make as an organization to take a quarterback at one, then we will. But Tyrod's the starting quarterback. That's not going to change that."

And there won't be a competition at minicamp or training or in the preseason. Taylor is his guy.

"There is no competition,'' Jackson said. "He's going to be the starting quarterback.''

Jackson said he expects any quarterback drafted should want to be the starter and compete for the job.

"Now, are they going to compete and be competitive and do everything they can to be out there? That's what we expect from them," he said. "That's why you want a guy on your football team. But at the same time, you have to have a starting point and our starting point's going to be Tyrod Taylor.''

Jackson's pronouncement came after Taylor had already met with the media. But asked about the Browns' using a high draft pick on the quarterback of the future, Taylor said that's "never been something that I've worried about."

"I've been in this league going on my eighth year now." he said. "I think I've kind of conditioned myself to focus on what I can control. Everything else is really God's plan. Whether a quarterback is drafted or not, that's really out of my hands. I'm going to continue to be the person that I am day in and day out.''

Taylor also tried to deflect the suggestion that he would be a "bridge" quarterback, playing out the final year of his contract before helping groom his successor.

"That's a term that you guys or not necessarily you in this room, but other people,'' he said. "I don't necessarily view myself as a bridge quarterback. I'm a quarterback. As far as a bridge, hopefully I'm helping bridge this team to a Super Bowl. And that's the plan."