Two Beauts named NWHL Rookie of the Year finalists; three locals in women's Frozen Four

Two members of the Buffalo Beauts were named finalists for the National Women’s Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Forwards Maddie Elia and Hayley Scamurra, both graduates of Nichols, were named among the final four candidates for the award.

Elia (5 goals, 9 assists) and Scamurra (7g, 7a) finished with 14 points each, tied for seventh in the league.

The other finalists are Kelsey Koelzer and Jenny Ryan, defenders for the regular-season champion Metropolitan Riveters. Ryan (3g, 13a) is tied for second in the league in assists while Koelzer (5g, 9a) is tied with Elia and Scamurra with 14 points.

Scamurra joined the Beauts at the end of last season, helping them win the Isobel Cup after a collegiate career at Northwestern, where she was named the best defensive forward in her conference. She played in few enough games last season to retain her rookie status.

Elia joined the team after recording over 100 career points in four years at Boston University.

The Beauts are in action next on Saturday when they host the Boston Pride in a playoff game at HarborCenter. The 5:35 p.m. faceoff will mark the Beauts’ first-ever home playoff game.

Locals in the Frozen Four

Three local products will complete in the women’s Division I hockey championship this weekend.

Julianna Iafallo of Eden and 6-Ohio State face 1-Clarkson at 5 p.m. Friday. Niagara Falls’ Olivia Zafuto and Annika Zalewski of New Hartford lead 3-Colgate against 2-Wisconsin at 8.

All three attended Nichols. The tournament is held in Minneapolis.