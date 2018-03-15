TSCHAMBER, Robert F.

TSCHAMBER - Robert F. March 13, 2018 at age 92. Beloved husband of Audrey (nee Valtin); dear father of James (Mary), Gary (Susan), and Mary Beth (Mark) Melber; loving Papa of Alyssa and Kyle; son of the late Otto and Margaret; brother of Norma (late Clifford) Henning; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Infant of Prague RC Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga on Saturday at 9:30 AM. No prior visitation. Bob was a World War II Marine Veteran, serving on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com