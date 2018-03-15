South Buffalo man charged with stalking, resisting arrest

A South Buffalo man was arrested Wednesday after a woman reported he has been repeatedly looking into her Hopkins Street home through a window over a month's time, according to a Buffalo police report.

Deqwante Jones, 20, was arrested at his Lakewood Avenue home just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Jones fled when approached by officers and fought with them when they tried placing him into custody, according to the report.

Jones was charged with misdemeanor stalking, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and trespassing.