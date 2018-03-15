SOBOCINSKI, Henry

Sobocinski - Henry Age 88, of Stow, Ohio, passed away on March 13, 2018 at Summa Akron City Hospital. He was born in Buffalo, New York to Henry Sobocinski and Anna Jedrzejewski. He worked for most of his career as a manager in the plastic and rubber industry. He served 20 years in the US Army Reserve and earned the rank of CWO4. He enjoyed cooking, baking, jigsaw puzzles, and building models. Henry is survived by his children, Michael Sobocinski (Sarah) of Coralville, Iowa, Marie Hankins (Joe) of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Carl Sobocinski (Ellen) of Stow, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicholas Sobocinski (Christine) of Iowa City, Iowa, Anna Sobocinski of Boston, Massachusetts; great-grandchild, Nora of Iowa City, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Jacqueline (Bob) Sommer of Amherst, New York, Roberta (Dave) Mathis of Clarence Center, New York, Christopher Wilson of Kenmore, New York, Amiee Wilson of Buffalo, New York, Karen Pinzel of Buffalo, New York, and Arnold Sobocinski of Buffalo, New York. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Biniakiewicz); brother, Arnold Sobocinski; sister, Diane Wilson; and parents, Henry Sobocinski and Anna Jedrzejewski. Father Neil Crosby will conduct service at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, Ohio on Saturday, March 17th at 2 PM, and where friends may call from 12:30 PM until service time. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Summa Akron City Hospital Palliative Care Unit. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).