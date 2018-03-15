SMYTH, Suzanne V.

SMYTH - Suzanne V. Of Buffalo, NY, February 27, 2018; loving wife of the late James R. Smyth, Sr.; dear mother of James, Jr. (Jamie) Smyth, Joseph (Yumiko) Smyth, Mary (Peter) Marullo, Ray Smyth, Bettie (Steven) Gaiser and Rebecca Smyth; also survived by 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; dear sister of the late Raymond (Dolly) Cooley and the late Catherine Weisbeck. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 9:45 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. No prior visitation. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205.