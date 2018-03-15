SKORKA, Ida (Palmeri)

SKORKA - Ida (nee Palmeri)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest March 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Skorka; devoted mother of Richard (Anita) Skorka, Lisa Damiani, Chuck Skorka, and the late Jerrold Skorka; cherished Nana of Taylor, Austin, and Trevor; loving daughter of the late Calogero and Lucy Palmeri; dear sister of Patsy (Barbara) Palmeri; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, 33 Victoria Blvd. (at the corner of Delaware Ave.), Kenmore, on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com