SHANDRAW, Jeffrey J., Sr.

SHANDRAW - Jeffrey J., Sr. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 13, 2018; dearest father of Shannon (Chad) Boyanich, Jeffrey Jr. (Carla) and Tyler Shandraw; loving grandfather of Courtland, Nathan, Ella, Lyla and Jeffrey III; loving fiance; of Bobbie Schultz; son of Norris and Constance Shandraw; loved by Samantha, Amanda and Nathan Schultz; brother of Michael, Mark, Michelle and Dan Shandraw; loving buddy of Teddy. Friends may call Saturday 1-4 p.m., with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666).