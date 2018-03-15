Serial bank robber faces 20 years in prison after third conviction

A Cheektowaga man whom prosecutors called a serial bank robber faces a maximum 20 years in prison after a federal jury on Wednesday found him guilty of another one.

It was the third conviction for Thomas Cascio, 52, of Cheektowaga, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On March 6, 2017, Cascio robbed the KeyBank at 5200 Main St., Amherst. Prosecutors said Cascio was wearing a hard hat, safety vest, and eye protection goggles when he approached a teller and passed a note telling her to "hurry up" and warning her “Don’t give me funny money!” The teller gave money to Cascio, who then fled the bank.

A bank surveillance photo of Cascio released to local news media outlets by the Amherst Police Department helped identify Cascio as the robber.

In 2000, Cascio was convicted in federal court of four bank robberies and sentenced to 48 months in prison. In 2009, Cascio was convicted in a state court of one bank robbery and served two years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 21 by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, who also presided over the trial of the case.