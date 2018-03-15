Reporters' Notebook: March 15, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our seventh President, Andrew Jackson, born on this date in 1767, “You must pay the price if you wish to secure the blessing.”

. . .

FOREVER IRISH – St. Patrick’s Day will extend for the entire weekend at the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. It starts at 4 p.m. Friday with the first Parade Eves event, featuring bands, including a tribute to the Cranberries by Maria Sebastian and Zak Ward; the Rince na Tiarna Dancers and readings by local dignitaries, including State Sen. Patrick Gallivan.

For the day itself on Saturday, there will be a traditional Irish breakfast/brunch at 11:45 a.m., for which tickets are $20, advance only, available in the Irish Center pub or Tara Gift Shoppe. Music begins in the pub at 1 p.m. with Kevin McCarthy. Entertainment in the Emerald Room includes the band Penny Whiskey and Irish dancers.

For parade day Sunday, breakfast with bangers and black pudding begins at 10 a.m. Later in the day, there will be music and Irish dancers. Admission is $10 each day, $8 advance. For more info, visit buffaloirishcenter.com.

. . .

HOW SWEET IT IS – The 22nd annual Maple Weekend is actually two weekends, Friday and Saturday and again March 24 and 25. Celebrating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day will be about 150 maple producers across New York State, who will offer a variety of activities in addition to demonstrations of how they tap trees and make maple sugar. For a list of locations, visit mapleweekend.com.

. . .

TUNING UP – The award-winning Sanborn Fire Company Band, under direction of Wallace Goodman and Tammy Rohring, will hold an open rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fire Hall, 5811 Buffalo St. (Route 429), Sanborn. All musicians 14 and older are invited. For more info, call Randy Haseley at 731-7077.

. . .

CURTAIN CALL – Monday is the deadline for reservations for the next luncheon meeting of the WNY Pen Women on March 24 in Romano’s Italian Bakery, 725 Kenmore Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Speaker will be acclaimed local playwright Marie Hall Mullen, who will discuss her creative process. Cost is $18. All are welcome. Call Barbara Blackburn at 634-2909 or Lorayne Simmons at 832-3832.

. . .

