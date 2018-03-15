Reducing student suspensions will be focus of conference

A daylong conference on decreasing student suspensions will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Pratt Willert Center, 422 Pratt St.

"It Takes a Village: Decreasing and Eliminating Suspensions" will include panel discussions featuring representatives of organizations that work with youth, as well as training. Representatives of the Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation also are scheduled to participate, according to UMOJA Inc., which is sponsoring the free conference.

The Keynote speaker will be Umar Johnson, author of "Psycho-Academic Holocaust: The Special Education & ADHD Wars Against Black Boys." Samuel L. Radford III, president of the District Parent Coordinating Council, will moderate.

For information, call 533-6283 or 578-3571.