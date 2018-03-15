Overheated extension cord sparks fire in Dunkirk

An overheated extension cord sparked a fire Wednesday in a single-family home on Central Avenue in Dunkirk.

Crews from the Dunkirk Fire Department found heavy smoke coming from a second-floor rear window when they arrived, according to Fire Chief Michael Edwards. Three occupants of the house already had escaped the burning house prior to the department's arrival. Fire personnel, who were on the scene for about an hour, contained the fire to the bedroom.

The fire caused damage to the bedroom, with minor smoke and water damage to the rest of the single-family home, Edwards said.

No injuries were reported.