NYSPHSAA Class D girls basketball preview: Franklinville vs. Edwards-Knox

Who: Franklinville Panthers (24-0) vs. X-Edwards-Knox Cougars (21-1).

What: New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class D final four.

When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

NYS Sportswriters Rankings (as of March 8): Franklinville is ranked No. 1. Edwards-Knox is No. 3.

How they got here: Franklinville, the last unbeaten team in Western New York, snapped a pair of long droughts in winning Section VI and Far West Regional titles.

The Panthers won their first sectional title since 1987 by unseating three-time defending champ Panama, which beat Franklinville in the final in 2016 and 2017 while on the way to state runner-up finishes. The Panthers dominated V-Elba last weekend in a 60-40 win to clinch a spot in their first final four since 1982.

First-time Section X champ Edwards-Knox advanced to its first state final four in program history with a 58-42 regional win over III-Waterville.

Franklinville key players: Sophomore Danielle Haskell, 5-6 (26.2 ppg, 4.0 apg, 4.0 spg, 3.8 rpg); senior Allyson Haskell, 5-11 (18.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg); sophomore Abby McCoy, 5-6 (14.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg); junior Bri Broadwell, 5-3 (6.0 ppg); senior Amy O'Neal, 5-11 (6.6 rpg).

Edwards-Knox scouting report: The Cougars prefer to play an up-tempo offense and press on defense just like Franklinville. They forced 19 turnovers against Waterville in the quarterfinals while applying full-court pressure the entire game.

Five-foot-10 junior Carly Frary is the top scorer on the team, while classmate Koryn Rowe can handle pressure and penetrate at the guard position. The duo combined for 35 points against Waterville, 20 coming from Frary.

Junior Riannon Holly is a force on the boards. Sophomore Abigail Hart and senior Kacee French can both get hot from beyond the arc.

Next: The winner will advance to Sunday’s championship game at 11:45 a.m. against either IV-Delaware Academy or VII-Moriah.