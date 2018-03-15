NYSPHSAA boys basketball Class B semifinal capsule

Who: VI-Health Sciences Falcons (21-4) vs. IV-Seton Catholic Saints (22-2).

What: New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Tournament final four.

When: 5 p.m. Friday at Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

NYS Sportswriters Rankings: Health Sciences is ranked No. 2 in the state. Seton Catholic of Binghamton is ranked No. 3.

How they got here: Health Sciences advanced to its second straight final four by defeating Section V champion Greece Odyssey, 52-46, in last Saturday's Far West Regional/state quarterfinal game at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Davonte Gaines led the Falcons with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Health Sciences' defense proved to be the difference as it held Greece Odyssey to 28 percent shooting in the first half and 32.8 percent overall. The Falcons limited the Leopards to five second-quarter points and eight in the third. Josiah Haygood added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Kameron Briggs had 10 points for Health Sciences, which bolted out to an early lead and never trailed.

Seton Catholic advanced by taking down Section III champion Westhill, 57-50, in a state quarterfinal at Floyd Maines. Saints senior guard Leo Gallagher scored 26 points in the win. Freshman Marcus Dye's layup with 1:08 left broke a 40-40 tie. Peter Hartrick added 17 rebounds in the win over the defending state champion.

Health Sciences key players: Senior Davonte Gaines, 6-7 (18.0 ppg., 11.0 rpg., 7 apg.); senior Tayvion Nelson, 6-3 (8.2 ppg., 10 rpg.); junior Kameron Briggs, 5-10 (14.4 ppg.); junior Tysheen Lott, 5-11 (8.9 ppg.); and Josiah Haygood (7.6 ppg.).

Seton Catholic key players: Senior Leo Gallagher, 5-10 (13.5 ppg., 4.5 apg., 2.9 rpg.); freshman Marcus Dyes, 6-2 (11.8 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 2.1 apg.); senior Peter Hartrick, 6-5 (10.8 ppg., 10.4 rpg., 2.8 apg.); and junior Tommy Dempsey, 6-1 (8.2 ppg.).

Next: The winner advances to Saturday night's championship game at 9 p.m. against either I-Briarcliff (22-4) or II-Mekeel Christian Academy (22-3).