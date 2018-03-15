New York state teams 2, Pac-12 teams 0: Is UB basketball next?

Through the First Four, teams from New York state are 2-0 against teams from the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 has one more team remaining – Arizona – and the Wildcats face the University at Buffalo on Thursday night in Boise, Idaho.

First, St. Bonaventure beat UCLA, 65-58 on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. Then, Syracuse beat Bobby Hurley-coached Arizona State, 60-56, on Wednesday in Dayton.

Thursday night, UB faces Arizona in Boise, Idaho, in a first-round game (9:40 p.m., CBS).

If the team from New York makes it a clean sweep, the Pac-12 will be out of the Big Dance almost before the band played the first note.