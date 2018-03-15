MULCAHY, Jane M. (Rzewnicki)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence P. Loving mother of Mary Anne Katz, Nancy (William) Revelas, Lawrence (Nancy), Christopher (Sue); grandmother of Owen, Jeremy (Ayelet), Allison, Amy, Matthew, Christopher, Brian and Erik; great-grandmother of Grayson and Asher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning at 9:30. No prior visitations. Donations may be made in Jane's name to the Hospice Foundation if desired. Arrangements by WENDEL & LOECHER, INC.