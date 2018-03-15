MOCK, Dennis C.

MOCK - Dennis C. Of Lake View, entered into rest March 14, 2018; beloved husband of AnnaMarie (nee Hall) Mock; devoted father of Erick Mock and Michael (Nichole) Mock; cherished grandfather of Madelyn and Gemma; loving son of the late Robert and Catherine Mock; dear brother of Rev. Robert Mock and Richard (Janet) Mock; adored son-in-law of Nancy Hall; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral service will be celebrated at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Pkwy., Blasdell, Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com