MJ Peterson acquires Robitaille relocation firm

MJ Peterson Real Estate has agreed to acquire Robitaille Real Estate and Relocation.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. MJ Peterson Robitaille Relocation LLC was formed to bring the two firms' relocation teams together, led by Christie Rothschild with the help of Isabel Robitaille, who had headed the Robitaille firm.

"We have always admired Robitaille Real Estate for their boutique operations and corporate contacts, both local and abroad," said Victor L. Peterson III, MJ Peterson's president.