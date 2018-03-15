McCARTHY, Patrick R.

McCARTHY - Patrick R. March 13, 2018, of Angola, NY; beloved husband of Vicki (Henry) McCarthy; dear father of Heather (Benjamin Joplin) McCarthy, Michael McCarthy and Kevin (Elizabeth Wenner) McCarthy; grandfather of Evelyn; brother of Kathleen McCarthy; survived by many friends and relatives. Friends may call Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where services will follow at 7 p.m.