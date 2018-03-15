Live updates on Big 4 basketball: Buffalo vs. Arizona, St. Bonaventure vs. Florida in NCAA tournament
The Buffalo Bulls men take on the Arizona Wildcats at 9:40 p.m. in Boise, Idaho, in the first round of the NCAA tournament (CBS) while St. Bonaventure Bonnies play the Florida Gators at 9:55 p.m. in Dallas (TRU).
Tweets from the two Big 4 basketball teams and overall athletic program Twitter accounts will appear below.
