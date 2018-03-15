Letter: Water Authority, judiciary picks are swamp that needs draining

Water Authority, judiciary picks are swamp that needs draining

Forget draining the so-called Washington, D.C., swamp. We have our own swamp closer to home.

Local political party leaders use the Erie County Water Authority and judicial nominations as a political piggy bank.

The solution: vote for Erie County legislators who select water authority managers based on merit rather than party loyalty and political contributions. As for elected judges, reject party-backed nominees and vote for non-partisans based on legal qualifications and independent judicial rankings.

Drew Kinder

Williamsville