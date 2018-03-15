KALES, George R., Sr.

KALES - George R., Sr. Of Blasdell, NY, March 13, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Sally (nee Zarkovich) Kales; loving companion of Judith Krautsack; dearest father of George Jr. (Sandy), Dawn Davis (Steve Jasinski), David (Donna) and Kimberly Kales (Steve); cherished grandfather of Heidi (Andrew) Dvornski, Rachael Draudt, Gregory Kales, Katelin Griffith, Nicholas Kales and Timothy Kales; great-grandfather of Drew and Luke Dvornski. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 8:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30. Mr. Kales was a proud Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Knights of St. John Commandery #391, a life and exempt member of the Big Tree Volunteer Fire Department, a retired truck driver with Consolidated Freightways, a member of Teamsters Union Local #449 and a grounds keeper at the Town of Hamburg Golf Course for 20+ years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com