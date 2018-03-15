JOHNSON, Diana (Stacy)

Suddenly on March 12, 2018. Beloved wife and best friend of Kevin; devoted mother of Samantha (Nicholas), Travis (Alexis), and Paige (Jason); Nana of Brantley, Dillian, and Ethan; cherished daughter of Neil and the late Patricia Stacey; dear sister of Pamela (Ron), Robin (Owen), and Cindy (Brian); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), on Saturday from 2-6 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Diana's name may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com