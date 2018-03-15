Jerome P. Scaduto, 83, retired supermarket owner

May 21, 1934 – March 12, 2018

Jerome P. “Jerry” Scaduto, of Kenmore, a retired supermarket owner, died Monday in Sisters Hospital after a short illness. He was 83.

Born in Buffalo, he was youngest of three children of Sicilian immigrants who opened a grocery store on Dante Place in the city's old Canal District in 1923. They moved it to West Avenue and Hampshire Street on the West Side in 1939.

He and his late brother, Ignatius “Iggy,” worked in Scaduto’s One Stop Market as boys and helped their mother operate it after their father died in 1961.

A 1953 graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, he served in the Army from 1955 to 1957 and was stationed at a Nike missile base at Mount Rainier, Wash.

Mr. Scaduto and his brother operated the store until 1969, when they opened a B-Kwik Market on Ensminger Road in the Town of Tonawanda. They sold it and retired in 1994.

A founding member of the Kenton Sertoma Club in 1972, he served on its board of directors and assisted in fundraising and at the annual Thanksgiving dinner for the needy and elderly. He was honored in 1992 as Sertoman of the Year and received the Certification Award.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Marian Muscarelli; three sons, Richard, Samuel and Jerome S.; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 16, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.