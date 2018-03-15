Iconic flower shop the Floristry will close

For 55 years, Fannye Markel has been the go-to florist for high-end arrangements and event florals. But, at age 90 and still working six days per week, Markel has decided it is time to retire and close her popular business, the Floristry.

"I'd like to spend more time with my family" she said.

A liquidation sale is happening now and will run through March 31 at the shop, 1385 Delaware Ave. Up for grabs are antique furniture, paintings, lamps, mirrors, lanterns, Christmas decorations, fabric, tablecloths, wedding and crafting supplies, candelabra, baskets and vases.