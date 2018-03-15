HUNTER, Ruth K. (Kimmerle)

March 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late David Joseph Hunter Sr., loving mother of David J. (Mary) Hunter Jr., Kerry Hunter, James (Sherry) Hunter, and Janice (Paul) Hausle; loving grandmother of Colleen (Daniel) Ojeda Ulloa, Lauren, Courtney, David Hunter III, Jason, Kristy (Antonio) Vasquez and Michael (Dawn) Hausle; dearest Nana of Benjamin and Paige Hausle; sister of the late Roy Kimmerle. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Thursday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Wings Flights of Hope (www.wingsflight.org). Ruth was a volunteer for 17 years at St. Luke's Presbyterian Nursing Center. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com