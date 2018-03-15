GUGLIUZZA, Joan E. (Kelly)

Entered into rest on March 12, 2018. Loving wife of Salvatore Gugliuzza; beloved mother of Joseph (Sandra) Gugliuzza, Susan (the late James) Baldwin, and Patricia (David) Baker; cherished grandmother of Gina, Christopher Gugliuzza, Heather (Drew) Karpen, Matthew Baldwin, Shelby, and Austin Baker; great-grandmother of Ethan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Gregory the Great R.C. Church at 10:30 AM on Saturday, please assemble at church. Please share your online condolences at

