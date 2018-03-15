GObike Skyride, to go bigger, will include two expressways and Niagara Street

GObike Buffalo announced Thursday that its fifth annual Skyride will include routes to celebrate past and future bicycling in the region.

The ride will take place the morning of May 20 and include a pedal over the 110-foot-high Skyway and on parts of the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways. It also will include portions of Niagara Street, future home to the city’s first protected bike lanes.

GObike, presenting the ride with help from the City of Buffalo, will partner with the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and others to highlight the unique corridors, and how each can contribute to a dynamic, healthy city and region. The nonprofit encouraged prospective riders to bike often in the coming weeks to help prepare for hilly spots throughout the ride.

The ride will begin and end in LaSalle Park, where a festival will follow with food, a beer tent and bike-themed entertainment.

The cost is $25 for those ages 14 to 20 and $35 for those 21 and over who register by the end of Thursday, March 15; it’s $40 after that.

For more information about rides of 10 or 18 miles, and to register, visit skyridebuffalo.org.

