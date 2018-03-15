GETSKA, Thomas David

GETSKA - Thomas David 74, fell asleep in the Lord, Saturday, March 10, 2018, in UPMC Chautauqua WCA. He resided at 173 Hallock Street, Jamestown, for the past several years since his retirement. He worked and lived in Jamestown as well as Buffalo, Rochester, Pittsburgh and briefly in Louisville, KY. Mr. Getska was born in Jamestown in 1943 and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1961. He received a BA from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1965 where he also pursued some graduate studies. Surviving is a brother Ronald (Susan) Getska; nephew Gregory Getska; niece Lori Weishar and great-nephew Kevin Weishar. He was preceded in death by his parents Gregor "Joe" Getska in 1976 and his mother Georgia D. Getska in 2007. Visitation in Jamestown will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Lind Funeral Home where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be led at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 146 W. Utica St., Buffalo, where friends will be received for one hour prior to the service Friday in the church. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Lakewood, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elia Orthodox Church, 101 Palmer Street, Jamestown, NY 14701, Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 146 W. Utica St., Buffalo, NY 14222 or Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44195. You may leave words of condolence at www.lindfuneralhome.com