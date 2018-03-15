GERN, Carlton E.

GERN - Carlton E. Age 83, of Hamburg, March 14, 2018. Loving husband of 61 years to Lois (nee Schrader); loving father of Carl Gern, Laura (Javier) Torres and Deborah (late Bill) Barry; proud grandpa of Randy (Sarah) Marcinak, Lisa (Michael) Pearison and Brian Gern USN and twin great-granddaughters, Joanna and Lilly Pearison; brother of Norman (late Betty) Gern; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Friday 4-8PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation or SS Peter and Paul Parish Outreach. Mr. Gern was a Charter Member of the "Over 80's Group." Visit

