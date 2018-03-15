Nov. 23, 2013: AJ McCarron (10) of the Alabama Crimson Tide receives a honorary football from head coach Nick Saban during a pregame ceremony at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Getty Images
Nov. 30, 2013: AJ McCarron (10) of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
Getty Images
Dec. 14, 2013: From left, Jordan Lynch, quarterback of the Northern Illinios Huskies; Johnny Manziel, quarterback of the Texas A&M Aggies; Tre Mason, running back for the Auburn University Tigers; AJ McCarron of the Alabama Crimson Tide; Andre Williams, quarterback of the Boston College Eagles; and Jameis Winston, quarterback of the Florida State Seminoles, pose with the Heisman Trophy prior to the 2013 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.
Getty Images
Jan. 2, 2014: AJ McCarron of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Getty Images
Jan. 2, 2014: AJ McCarron of the Alabama Crimson Tide passes against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Getty Images
Jan. 2, 2014: AJ McCarron of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks off the field after the Sooners defeated the Crimson Tide, 45-31.
Getty Images
Feb. 21, 2014: Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron speaks to the media during the 2014 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
Getty Images
Feb. 23, 2014: Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron works out during the 2014 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Getty Images
Nov. 22, 2015: Quarterback AJ McCarron of the Cincinnati Bengals is seen on the sidelines during a game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.
Getty Images
Dec. 28, 2015: Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron smiles during player warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.
Getty Images
Jan. 3, 2016: AJ McCarron of the Cincinnati Bengals signs an autograph for a fan after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 24-16 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Getty Images
Jan. 9, 2016: AJ McCarron of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after Jeremy Hill (not pictured) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Getty Images
Aug. 12, 2016: Justin Trattou of the Minnesota Vikings sacks AJ McCarron of the Cincinnati Bengals during their game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Vikings defeated Bengals, 17-16.
Getty Images
Jan. 1, 2017: AJ McCarron warms up prior to the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Getty Images
Aug. 19, 2017: AJ McCarron throws a pass during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Getty Images
Dec. 10, 2017: AJ McCarron looks on from the huddle during a game against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium.
Getty Images
Dec. 10, 2017: Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton looks on as he is replaced by AJ McCarron during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Share this article