National School Walkout Day in WNY

Photo: 1 / 33

Students across Western New York walked out of their schools at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, for 17 minutes – one minute for each of the 17 students and staff killed a month ago today at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., as part of National School Walkout Day.