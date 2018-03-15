Free Narcan training offered to public in the City of Tonawanda

A shot of Narcan/naloxone can be a life or death option for someone who has overdosed on opiates.

Learning to recognize signs and symptoms of overdose and how to properly administer naloxone will be discussed in a free training, which is open to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. March 24 in the City of Tonawanda Senior Citizens Center, 35 Main St. All attendees will receive a free Narcan kit.

Space is limited and registration is required by contacting Common Council President Jenna Koch at jkoch4council@gmail.com or the Erie County Health Department. Koch is supporting the program in partnership with the Buffalo Police Department, Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force and the West Side Development Coalition.

Crisis Services also offers a hotline for support and treatment options at (716) 831-7007.