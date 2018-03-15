FISHER, Edwin C.

FISHER - Edwin C. Age 95, of Warsaw, passed away on March 11, 2018. Predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Marian Calmes Fisher.

Loving father of Barbara Jean Weeks of Tarpon Springs, FL, Cynthia Sue (David) Flint of Warsaw, Penelope Jane (James) Gleason of Hamburg, Shaun Malcolm Fisher of Las Vegas, NV; grandfather of Andrew (Brenda) Flint, James (Natalie) Flint, Nathan (Rebecca Vosburg) Bush, Julie (Tedd) Phillips, Marcy (Seth) Ewell, Charles Weeks, Scott (Jennie) Weeks; great-grandfather of Collin, Oliver and Hayden Ewell, Samantha and Andrea Flint, Malachi and Josiah Flint, Mackenzie and Harry Weeks, Ryan and Daniel Weeks, Devlin, Gavin and Kaleesi Bush, Zachary, Emma, Ian and Anna Phillips; also survived by 4 step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Ewell of Pearl Creek; nieces and nephews; caregivers, Cathy Keaton, Tricia Strathearn and Jessica Beglinger. He was brother of the late Margaret McKenzie, Herbert Fisher, Dean Fisher and James "Pat" Fisher; brother-in-law of the late Elizabeth and Robert Burns. Friends may call Friday 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 at Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the United Church of Warsaw, 10-22 S. Main St., Warsaw. Burial will be in Warsaw Cemetery. Memorials to United Church of Warsaw, 10-22 S. Main St., Warsaw, NY 14569 or Warsaw Rescue Squad, PO Box 22, Warsaw, NY 14569. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com