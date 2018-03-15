Erie County sheriff's deputy charged with strangling, beating woman

An Erie County sheriff's deputy has been accused of allegedly beating and strangling a woman inside his South Buffalo home, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Dennis McAndrew, 39, faces one count of second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree strangulation, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The woman, found unresponsive in a home on Olcott Avenue, spent several days in Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries to her face and body, the District Attorney's Office said.

The alleged incident occurred between Dec. 14 and 16, authorities said.

McAndrew was promoted to sergeant and a supervisory role at the Erie County Holding Center, the Sheriff's Office announced in August 2013.

McAndrew was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court and held without bail. Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio issued an order of protection barring McAndrew from having any contact with the woman.

A statement released by the Sheriff's Office said McAndrew was immediately suspended without pay, but his employment status as a deputy will remain in effect until his case is adjudicated.

McAndrew is due in court March 29.