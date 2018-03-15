Emily Pfalzer returning to Buffalo for hockey doubleheader, parade

Gold medal-winner Emily Pfalzer is returning to Buffalo, and she's in for a busy weekend.

The Getzville native, who helped the U.S. women win Olympic gold last month, will take part in a hockey doubleheader and the St. Patrick's Day parade. The Sabres and Beauts will recognize her before their games Saturday, and she'll march Sunday.

Pfalzer will conduct the ceremonial faceoff at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Sabres host the Chicago Blackhawks in KeyBank Center. She will then head across the street to HarborCenter for the Beauts' National Women's Hockey League playoff game against the Boston Pride. Pfalzer will sign autographs from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m., then conduct the ceremonial faceoff at 5:30 p.m.

The 24-year-old was captain of the Beauts for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, leading Buffalo to the Isobel Cup last year.

Pfalzer also will march in Buffalo’s 78th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade with Mayor Byron Brown on Sunday.

It will be Pfalzer's second Sabres game since the Olympics. Tampa Bay hosted the Sabres and the U.S. women on Feb. 28.