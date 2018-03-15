East Aurora man charged with DWI after driving into ditch

An East Aurora man found behind the wheel of a vehicle in a ditch next to Route 400 in Elma has been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Lewis, 22, told sheriff's deputies he had been drinking at a function before his vehicle wound up in the ditch near Porterville Road shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Lewis was charged with two counts of DWI and an unspecified traffic violation. He was released to a sober third party.