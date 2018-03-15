DIETRICH, Betty Jane (Pfeiffer)

DIETRICH - Betty Jane (nee Pfeiffer)

March 13, 2018, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Dietrich; loving mother of Judy (Joseph) Todaro, Larry (Laura) Dietrich and the late Donald G. (Diane) Dietrich; cherished grandmother of Brian (Tami), Jeffrey (Jacqueline) Dietrich, Jenifer (Charles) Senn, Joseph (Marisa) Todaro, Jr. and Jaclyn (Sean) Sullivan; adored great-grandmother of eight; dear sister of Robert Pfeiffer. The family will be present on Friday from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 PM. Friends invited. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com