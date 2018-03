Daily Drive Podcast

In Thursday's Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page discuss the Bills signing of new quarterback AJ McCarron.

0:00 Bills sign AJ McCarron

2:00 McCarron a consolation prize?

3:00 Still about the future first round QB

5:00 Kevin tells Paul he was right about Kirk Cousins

7:30 Two-Minute Drill: Bills sign DE Trent Murphy