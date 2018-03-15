CURTIN, Jane G. (Good)

March 12, 2018, age 94; beloved wife of the late Honorable John T. Curtin; loving mother of Ann E. (C. Allen) Maxwell, John J. (Kathleen Kisner) Curtin, Patricia M. (Sean Brady) Curtin, Eileen J. (Michael) Bellanca, Mary Ellen (Adam Fairclough) Curtin, Mark A. (Grace Bennett) Curtin and William J. Curtin; cherished grandmother of Eamonn, Maura, Kristin, Myles, Claire, Jane, Sara, Arthur, Rowan and Henry; adored great-grandmother of Finn, Maeve and Luca; dear sister of the late Richard B. (late Marie) Good and J. William (late Helen) Good; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry). Family and friends are invited Saturday to attend a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jane Curtin's memory to The Sisters of St. Joseph, Clarence, NY or The Olmstead Center for Sight. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com