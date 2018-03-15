Collins seeks State Department report on Lake Ontario flood damage

Rep. Chris Collins, whose district includes Lake Ontario communities in Niagara County, said Wednesday that he wants Congress to mandate a State Department report on the affect of the International Joint Commission's water-level management policy. The shoreline communities were affected by flooding and erosion last year.

Collins and local officials blame the policy, called Plan 2014, for the damage. The commission blames the weather, but it also has been far more active this year in increasing outflows from the lake.

"It’s important to understand the true impacts of Plan 2014 so we can find a workable solution moving forward," Collins said. "I’m confident that the Trump administration is close to replacing the commissioners on the IJC with individuals that will get rid of this disastrous plan."