Bullets fly outside East Side apartments

Gunfire erupted Wednesday afternoon outside an apartment complex on the city's East Side, according to a Buffalo police report.

A vehicle was hit, but no injuries were reported, the report stated.

It happened at 4:20 p.m. outside 564 Dodge St., just west of the Kensington Expressway and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

One of the shots damaged a vehicle, though the report did not specify if it was parked or moving at the time of the gunfire. Police recovered eight spent shell casings at the scene. A .40-caliber handgun was recovered from a backyard on Linden Park, according to the report.

Related: A map of shootings in Buffalo from 2011 through 2016