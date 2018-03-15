Buffalo man who damaged girlfriend's home sentenced to 5 years

A Buffalo man who caused property damage to his girlfriend's home after he was unable to gain entry was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Randy Schindler, 29, went in December to his girlfriend’s home on Dearborn Street, and when she did not answer the door Schindler tried to get in through the apartment of a downstairs neighbor, the District Attorney's Office said.

Schindler is reported to have punched through several windows and destroyed other property outside the building, the District Attorney's Office said.

Buffalo Police arrested Schindler and drove him to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his hands, the District Attorney's Office said. At the hospital, nurses asked officers to remove Schindler’s handcuffs so they could treat his wounds.

While officers waited outside, Schindler jumped through hospital ceiling tiles, the District Attorney's Office said. Officers attempted to grab him, but Schindler escaped through the ceiling, the District Attorney's Office said.

Schindler was apprehended the following morning as he attempted to leave the hospital, the District Attorney's Office said.

Schindler pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree escape, the District Attorney's Office said.